Jamie Carragher hails Chelsea’s Cole Palmer as Player of the Season contender

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea star Cole Palmer should be in the running for the Player of the Season after his performance against Everton.

The former Manchester City man scored a perfect hat-trick in 16 minutes before scoring his fourth of the night in the second half from the spot.

His first goal was a stunning left-footed curler from outside the box, followed by a header from close range. And his third was a peach of a finish from outside the box after Pickford gifted him the ball.

He has now scored 25 goals this season and assisted another 13 in 41 games for Chelsea across all competitions.

In the Premier League, he has 20 goals and 9 assists, joint top alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

What makes his stats even more impressive is the fact that 12 of those goals have come from the right win and 10 have come with him playing as an attacking midfielder.

Jamie Carragher makes player of the season claim

Carragher took to X to express his admiration for Palmer, suggesting that the young talent should not only be considered for the Young Player of the Year award but also for the Player of the Year.

He wrote: “Cole Palmer was nailed on for YPOTY, how close is he to POTY?!!”

During the halftime analysis on Sky Sports, Carragher further praised Palmer’s performance, highlighting his exceptional skill and composure on the pitch.

He described Palmer as one of the best players in the Premier League this season, emphasising the quality of his goals against Everton.

He said (quotes via The Mirror):

“He megs Branthwaite, plays a little one-two with his partner Jackson. And opens his foot up and finds that far corner. When you’re talking about class and composure, this is brilliant.

“You can pick holes defensively in any goal, but this for me is absolutely sensational for as I said one of the best players in the Premier League.”