Jurgen Klopp’s wife makes decision on his next move after Liverpool exit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s wife Ulla has decided what Klopp will do after leaving the Merseyside club in the summer.

The German manager announced his decision to leave Liverpool in January.

His exit from Anfield will mark the end of an era of nine years that included the Reds winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

Klopp is expected to take a break from football after leaving Liverpool and his wife has decided that he will take up cooking and dance classes.

Ulla wants her husband to spend more time at home rather than take up the Germany national team job or join another club.

Jurgen Klopp’s wife has decided their future plans

After leaving Anfield, the Liverpool manager has said that he plans to take up dancing and cooking classes.

“There’s a few things Ulla [Klopp’s wife] told me – I have to learn cooking and a dance class. I said you don’t want me to have a break because if I do that I will start working after four weeks again!” Klopp told Sky News, as reported by The Mirror.

“I should learn cooking probably so I can at least make some breakfast or whatever. This will be the first time in my life where I don’t have a real idea of what I will do and that’s exactly what I want.

“During COVID I did scrambled eggs but after that I forgot it again. I was raised in the Black Forest with two sisters, the only reason I knew where the kitchen was because the smell came from there! I’m pretty useless in private life.”

Jurgen Klopp is looking to finish the season on a high

Klopp’s Liverpool are fighting for the Premier League and the Europa League titles this season.

Having already won the Carabao Cup this season, the German hopes to finish off his Liverpool era with a treble.

However, his hopes of winning the Europa League this season have taken a huge hit with Liverpool losing the first left at home against Atalanta.

The Reds suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Anfield in what could have been Klopp’s final European match at home.

In the race to win the Premier League, the Reds are fiercely competing against both Manchester City and Arsenal.