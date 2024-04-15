Juventus reignite interest in 30-year-old Arsenal star who could be sold

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is wanted by Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus with the Gunners willing to let him leave for just €15 million.

According to Fichajes, the Italian giants are interested in reigniting their interest in the former Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Due to various injuries, the 30-year-old has missed 72 games since joining the North London club in 2020.

He has only made 10 appearances in all competitions this season, spending the most of it on the sidelines.

At the end of the season, Partey may be allowed to move on as Arsenal are rumoured to be considering a deal for Martin Zubimendi.

Due to a muscular injury sustained in October, Partey has hardly played this season.

Even prior to it, he was rarely ever playing consistently, which has caused Arsenal to reconsider his future.

Arsenal have reportedly lost patience with Partey

The €50 million Gunners star is about to reach the last year of his contract at the Emirates, which may force the team to think about selling.

According to the report, Juventus are one of the teams interested in signing the midfield player, and the Premier League club have “lost patience” with him.

Given that his North London contract is scheduled to expire in 2025, Arsenal may have one more opportunity to get compensation for him during the upcoming transfer window.

Juventus are searching for a midfield player because Massimiliano Allegri needs a replacement to take Paul Pogba’s spot while he serves the remainder of his extended suspension from football.

Arsenal star can revive his career with an away move

It’s possible that Allegri feels the need to add such a strong presence because he thinks he can help the €50 million Arsenal star revive his career.

Although they will demand €15 million to let go of the midfield player in the summer, the Premier League club are willing to move Partey.

With the Gunners looking at younger and different options in the market, Partey’s future at the club seems uncertain.