Leeds United could reportedly complete the signing of experienced striker as the club gets all clear to make the move.

Michy Batshuayi has a “surprise suitor” in Leeds, who may be able to buy the striker for free this summer.

According to Turkish publication Star, Batshuayi may decide to quit his current team, Fenerbahce, after his contract ends due to rumours of interest from England.

After costing Chelsea £33 million six years ago, Batshuayi signed a contract to join Fenerbahce for about £3 million in 2023, leaving Chelsea with considerable losses.

In Turkey, the Belgian was able to get over his recent setbacks, making 68 appearances in all competitions and scoring an amazing 41 goals.

Leeds are looking to sign the Belgian international

According to the report, Leeds are ‘interested’ in a free transfer if they are promoted to the Premier League, and while Fenerbahce are reportedly pondering a new deal, Batshuayi may decide to leave the club.

Right now, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford are the two obvious choices at number nine.

The signing of Batshuayi would add experience and quality to their attack and provide them with a striker who is prolific.

Despite his disappointing time at Chelsea, the attacker is still a talented player who has proven his worth to the teams he has played for and his country.

Over his career, he has scored an amazing 204 goals showing that he knows where the back of the net is.

Leeds face competition for Premier League promotion

He would be a shrewd signing for the Championship club and could provide them with the Premier League experience they need if they get promoted.

This transfer and others that have been connected with Leeds in the media, all depend on their promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds are currently third in the Championship standings, behind Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

The Whites are without a win in their last three matches and their season could fall apart in the final stage of the season.