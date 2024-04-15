Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards has been linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are keen on securing his services and the 25-year-old will cost around £30 million.

Edwards has established himself as a key player for the Portuguese outfit and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the Reds.

He is versatile enough to operate in wide areas as well as in the number ten role. He will add goals and creativity to the side and help Liverpool create more goalscoring opportunities.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked to the move to Paris Saint-Germain, and the representatives of the Colombian international have already held talks with the French outfit. Edwards is being looked at as a potential replacement.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure an agreement with Sporting CP in the coming weeks. Edwards has six goals and eight assists in all competitions and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players.

Amorim appointment could aid Marcus Edwards pursuit

Liverpool will have to bring in a new manager at the end of the season and they have been linked with Ruben Amorim in recent weeks. Appointing the Portuguese manager as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp will help them sign players like Edwards. The 25-year-old could be keen on a reunion with him at Anfield.

The reported £30 million asking price since reasonable in today’s market. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay up. They have the resources to get the deal done and Edwards could justify the outlay in the coming seasons.

The former Tottenham player will feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League and he could be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool.