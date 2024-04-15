James Maddison looks like he’s getting frustrated with life at Tottenham under manager Ange Postecoglou.
The former Leicester City playmaker joined Spurs last summer and initially looked like a hugely exciting signing for the north London club after so many years of impressing at the King Power Stadium.
However, despite getting off to a strong start at Tottenham, Maddison has faded somewhat since coming back from injury, and he’s cut a frustrated figure in some recent times, with Postecoglou also opting to take him off early from time to time.
Pundit Perry Groves seems to think he can spot signs of Maddison being unsettled.
“There’s one player who I’ve seen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a couple of times get frustrated when he’s been dragged off, James Maddison,” he said.
“He should have been sent off, he should’ve been booked twice. That’s frustration, because with Udogie coming one side and Porro coming the other, then there’s an overload in that central area and James Maddison doesn’t get that freedom as the 10.
“And you could tell even yesterday when he got substituted that he was frustrated. Obviously, disappointed that his team got beat, but you can tell he’s getting frustrated.”
