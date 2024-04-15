Man City are prepared to pay £120 million for 21-year-old midfielder

According to reports, Man City are prepared to break their transfer record this summer by signing Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala.

Man City are reportedly willing to spend up to £120 million for the midfield player, according to TEAMTALK.

This would surpass the Sky Blues’ previous transfer record of £100 million, which they spent for Jack Grealish in the summer of 2021.

Being one of the game’s most promising young players, the 21-year-old can play as a winger or an attacking midfielder.

He has already demonstrated his desire of playing in the playing Premier League.

With nearly 100 games for Bayern since 2020, Musiala has also established himself as a successful German international, having won 27 caps.

Guardiola will be eager to restore that domination the next season, even if they have a chance to win the treble once again given their spots in the FA Cup semifinal and the last eight of the Champions League.

Man City are looking to continue their domination

Together, Musiala, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland would make sure of that as well, becoming an irresistible attacking trio.

The Man City manager has never backed down from paying over the odds for a player who he feels will make the team even stronger and this time it looks like that player can be Musiala.

The German’s talent and profile could make him a long term successor of Man City midfield leader Kevin De Bruyne.

Musiala can be De Bruyne’s successor at Man City

With the Belgian international set to turn 33-year-old this summer, the Premier League champions are preparing their plans for his long term successor.

21-year-old Musiala has shown playing for Bayern Munich and Germany how good he can be with his creativity and finishing ability.

With still a lot to learn in his young career, the German international could further improve his game under the leadership of Guardiola and the presence of world class players in the dressing room.