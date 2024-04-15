Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

A report from HITC claims that Liverpool are keen on the Swedish international striker as well and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football and he has 36 goals in all competitions this season. He has picked up 16 assists along the way as well.

Manchester United need a reliable goal scorer in their ranks and the 25-year-old should prove to be the ideal acquisition. He will shoulder the goal-scoring burden for them and allow players like Rasmus Hojlund to develop without too much pressure.

The Swedish international could be tempted to join a big club and take up a new challenge make season. A move to Manchester United will be an attractive option for him. Despite their struggles, the Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.

Manchester united fear that Liverpool could beat them to his signature.

Liverpool want Viktor Gyokeres

The Reds need to bring in a reliable striker in the summer as well. The likes of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez have not been able to score goals consistently and Liverpool need a reliable finisher. Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming months and they will have to replace his goal scoring output as well if he decides to move on.

Gyokeres seems like the ideal fit and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Ruben Amorim as their next manager and his arrival could certainly help them win the race for Gyokeres’ signature. The Swedish international has exploded under the Portuguese manager and he could be keen on a reunion with Amorim at Anfield.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.