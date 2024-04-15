Man United decide Marcus Rashford price tag amid exit rumours

Marcus Rashford may leave Old Trafford during this summer’s transfer window, and Manchester United are reportedly asking £100 million for the forward.

During the 2022–2023 season, the 26-year-old was in fantastic form for the Red Devils, making 56 appearances across all competitions and registering 30 goals and 10 assists.

Although Rashford signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford this summer, he hasn’t played well this season, making just 39 appearances and scoring only eight goals and bagging five assists.

His future has been the subject of conjecture in recent weeks; PSG are rumored to have had a long-standing interest in him.

The Englishman is expected to stay in Manchester despite the continuous transfer rumours because, according to The Mirror, Man United would not consider bids of less than £100 million for him.

It is undeniable that, given his talent, Rashford’s season has been disappointing, as the striker has struggled to establish himself for longer periods of the season.

It is said that there is tension between Rashford and head coach Erik Ten Hag.

Man United are expected to make big changes

However, it is possible that Ten Hag may leave this summer, and the club’s new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering a management change.

The England international would have limited options left on his table if the French giants are not interested in him.

With Barcelona facing financial difficulties and Real Madrid deciding to go for Kylian Mbappe, Rashford is short of options.

Man United attacker has limited options to leave the club

He has been previously linked with Arsenal but the Gunners have other targets in mind this summer.

Leaving Old Trafford might become difficult for the England star as he would be short of options and not many clubs in the world would be able to afford him.

The 26-year-old has been at Man United for almost 20 years now having joined as a six year old.

He has come through the ranks at the club and paved the way for other young academy players.