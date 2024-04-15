Manchester United have now joined the race to sign the Brentford striker Ivan Toney at the end of the season.

A report from the Mirror claims that they will compete with Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature.

Toney will be available for a fee of around £40-50 million, and he will enter the final year of his contract in the summer.

The 28-year-old striker has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League and he could improve Manchester United going forward. The Red Devils need more depth in the attack and the England forward could be the ideal partner for Rasmus Hojlund.

He could be a mentor for the Denmark striker as well. Toney has extensive experience and proven quality in the top light. He could share the goalscoring burden with Hojlund and help him develop without any pressure.

The striker wants to join a big club in the summer and a move to Manchester United would be ideal for him. Even though they might not be able to offer him Champions League football, they could offer him a platform to push for trophies every season.

Man United need Ivan Toney

Manchester United are expected to improve their squad in the summer and signing a striker should be one of their priorities. It will be interesting to see if they can beat the competition from their Premier League rivals and sign the Brentford attacker.

The report from Mirror further claims that Arsenal and Chelsea are looking at other options as well, and they will not prioritise the move for the 28 year-old this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay the reported asking price for the experienced striker. Toney will look to hit the ground running at a big club and time will tell whether the clubs can finalise an agreement first.