Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a swoop for standout Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer.

According to FootballTransfers, Pep Guardiola’s side have already held talks with Wolves regarding a summer move for Ait-Nouri.

The 22-year-old has been one of the best performers for Gary O’Neil’s team this season, and he’s had to show his versatility with the Algerian international being deployed as a number ten at times.

The relationship between City and Ait-Nouri’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is believed to be a significant factor that could facilitate a smooth deal.

Wolves want £60 million for Rayan Ait-Nouri with Manchester City interested

An exact outcome of the initial discussions between Manchester City and Wolves remains undisclosed, but it’s understood that Wolves have set an asking price of £60 million for the talented left-back.

City’s interest in Ait-Nouri stems from their need to strengthen the left-back position, with manager Pep Guardiola often deploying central defenders Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake in that role throughout the season, indicating a lack of trust in Sergio Gomez, whom Guardiola signed.

Sources suggest that negotiations for Ait-Nouri have also explored the possibility of a player-plus-cash deal, with Sergio Gomez potentially heading to Wolves as part of the agreement.

If Manchester City successfully secure Ait-Nouri’s signature, it would mark another significant blow to Wolves’ squad, following the departure of Matheus Nunes to City last summer for £53 million.

Nunes, who was considered one of Wolves’ top assets during his time at Molineux, has faced challenges breaking into Manchester City’s starting lineup but remains a promising talent for the future. But since his switch last summer the midfielder has started just 14 times for the Citizens. And as a result, the Portuguese international supposedly wants to leave the club in the upcoming window.