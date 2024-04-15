Chelsea thrashed Everton 6-0 in what was Sean Dyche’s biggest defeat as a manager.

Cole Palmer was the star of the show, scoring a 16-minute perfect hat-trick in the first half.

His first was a brilliant first time left-footed curler past Pickford. 5 minutes later he score with a header on the follow-up before scoring his third 11 minutes later from outside the box. Pickford’s poor clearance fell straight to him, who finished it with his right foot with the most delicate of finishes into the back of the net.

And he was not done scoring. Near the hour mark, he was fouled inside the box, earning himself a penalty.

But what followed were bizarre scenes as Chelsea players started fighting each other for the spot-kick.

Bizarre penalty incident

In the second half, Palmer earned himself a penalty after being fouled inside the box.

However, chaos ensued as Chelsea players engaged in a heated dispute over who would take the spot-kick.

Madueke initially grabbed the ball, followed by Palmer, who snatched it from his team-mate.

Jackson then attempted to wrestle the ball away from Palmer, leading to a brief scuffle before captain Conor Gallagher intervened to restore order.

Eventually, Palmer was confirmed as the penalty taker, with Gallagher ensuring he took the kick, instructing Jackson and Madueke to step away.

What did Pochettino say?

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed his disappointment with the penalty drama, labeling it a “shame” and emphasising the need for collective behaviour within the team.

Pochettino made it clear that Palmer is the designated penalty taker and called for unity among the players moving forward.

He said (quotes via The Sun):

“I told the players [in the dressing room] we can’t behave in this way. I told them this is the last time I will accept this type of behaviour.

“They’re all involved in this situation, next time they’re all out. This is not a joke.

“It’s impossible after a performance like this to see this type of behaviour.

“If we want to be a great team, fighting for big things, we need to change and think more in a collective way.

“I made clear to them, and now through the media, and I say to our fans and to everyone, Cole Palmer is the penalty taker.

“And it’s now his choice if he wants to give the ball to another player but not in this way.”