Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent rumours linking former Roma manager Jose Mourinho with the West Ham United job.

The Special One recently lost his job at Roma after a poor run of form, and things also didn’t end too well for him during his last job in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested he hadn’t heard the same information as some other outlets regarding Mourinho being a possible target for West Ham this summer.

David Moyes did great work with the Hammers last year as the club won the Europa Conference League final, but there has been some growing feeling of discontent after a less consistent season this term.

Mourinho is a proven winner with great experience in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe, but could he be a realistic option for a club like West Ham?

Mourinho to West Ham seemingly not concrete, according to Romano

“There have been some surprise reports linking Jose Mourinho with West Ham. Honestly I have zero about Mourinho and West Ham now,” Romano said.

“I have no idea if he’d accept this kind of job, because I’m not aware of anything happening. Let’s see if becomes concrete, but as of today, it’s not something I am personally hearing.”

Romano is one of the most reliable transfer reporters in football, so if he’s not hearing anything about Mourinho and West Ham, we can probably write this off as gossip that’s unlikely to amount to anything serious.

Still, it will be interesting to see if West Ham do decide to part ways with Moyes, and then it might be that Mourinho would be one to watch, provided he’s not snapped up by another club before then, though the interest will surely be there.