Gary Lineker claims there’s an issue with Alexander Isak at Newcastle

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is one of the players really catching the eye at the moment in the Premier League, but BBC’s Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has perhaps noticed one issue with the player.
The Sweden international has been a joy to watch for much of the season, establishing himself as one of the top forwards in Europe and earning links with the likes of Arsenal.
Lineker did note, however, that the only remaining issue with Isak seems to be that he’s a bit injury prone, as he’s struggled to keep himself in contention to play 90 minutes week in, week out this season.
“17 goals in 24 Premier League appearances,” Lineker said on his podcast. “I mean the only question mark against him is that he has missed a few games.”
Could Isak’s patchy fitness record mean clubs are reluctant to pay big for him this summer? Or will Newcastle still struggle to hold on to this top talent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
If you are a class player outside the self proclaimed big 6, they go out their way to take you out the game. Same happens with Bruno and Anthony Gordon. Why do you think Newcastle have an entire 1st team out “injured”. No protection from referees.
These comments disgust me, leave him alone and why would he want to leave anyway?
Liniker is just a sh#T stirrer and an absolute pillock
Worst pundit on TV, how he gets away with the ridiculous salary he picks up baffles me, with his snide, woke comments
Totally agree
He didn’t say anything untrue though. Isak does have a susceptibility to injury (seems most of our squad do tbh), and Gary did say that was his ONLY weakness. As for your other comments, not relevant to Gary’s opinions really, just sound like bitter name calling envy
Totally agree
He is injury prone but a hell of a lot more reliable than Wilson
Your post was a source of great inspiration and contained very useful content.