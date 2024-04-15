Gary Lineker claims there’s an issue with Alexander Isak at Newcastle

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is one of the players really catching the eye at the moment in the Premier League, but BBC’s Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has perhaps noticed one issue with the player.

The Sweden international has been a joy to watch for much of the season, establishing himself as one of the top forwards in Europe and earning links with the likes of Arsenal.

Lineker did note, however, that the only remaining issue with Isak seems to be that he’s a bit injury prone, as he’s struggled to keep himself in contention to play 90 minutes week in, week out this season.

“17 goals in 24 Premier League appearances,” Lineker said on his podcast. “I mean the only question mark against him is that he has missed a few games.”

Could Isak’s patchy fitness record mean clubs are reluctant to pay big for him this summer? Or will Newcastle still struggle to hold on to this top talent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!