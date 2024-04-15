With Newcastle United suffering multiple injuries this season, they are fully focused on improving their squad depth in the summer transfer window. Particularly at centre-back.

After Sven Botman suffered severe knee ligament damage, the Dutch defender will be sidelined for a long-term injury possibly up until October 2024. Not long after Botman sustained his horrible injury, Jamaal Lascelles picked up a similar problem as well.

Such terrible injury luck has led to Eddie Howe being practically forced into starting players out of position. At the weekend against Tottenham Hotspur, Howe started Emil Krafth, a full-back, at centre-back. However this did not negatively impact Newcastle United as they stormed to a whopping 4-0 victory over Champions League hopefuls Tottenham.

Newcastle United look at Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly

Newcastle’s summer transfer plans have taken a strategic turn, as reported by The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards. With a focus on bolstering the defensive ranks, the Magpies are setting their sights on two out-of-contract promising talents: Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham and Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth.

Both players are poised to become free agents at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, presenting an opportunity for the North East outfit to secure their services without breaking the bank.

At 26 years old, Adarabioyo brings agility and athleticism to the backline, operating primarily as a right-sided centre-back for Fulham. His pace addresses a longstanding concern for Newcastle, offering a dynamic presence in defence.

Meanwhile, Kelly, signed by Eddie Howe in 2019, offers versatility with his ability to play as a left-sided centre-back or at left-back.

With financial constraints imposed by Financial Fair Play (FFP) and Premier League Squad Registration (PSR) rules, Newcastle recognise the importance of securing value for money in the transfer market this summer.