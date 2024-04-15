Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 25-year-old Leicester City midfielder has been in impressive form this season and his performances have caught the attention of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur as well.

A report from the Mirror claims that Newcastle looking at a number of midfield options as a potential replacement for Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with an exit from the club.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a key player for Newcastle United and he will have to be replaced adequately. Dewsbury-Hall has been a key performer for Leicester City in the Championship and he has 12 goals and 14 assists to his name in all competitions.

Although he is a different player compared to Guimaraes, he should prove to be a quality acquisition to the Newcastle midfield. They are currently lacking a goalscoring midfielder and the Leicester star could be a quality option to have.

Dewsbury-Hall could cost around £30-40 million

Recent reports state that the midfielder could be available for a fee of around £30-40 million in the summer. Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done.

The player will look to compete at the highest level in the coming seasons and a move back to the Premier League would be ideal for him. He is likely to be tempted if Newcastle come calling.

Dewsbury-Hall is hoping to help Leicester secure promotion back to the top flight and it remains to be seen whether the Foxes can secure automatic promotion at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is certainly good enough for the Premier League and he could add a new dimension to the Newcastle midfield. They will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification next season and signing the right players will be crucial to their hopes of competing at the highest level.