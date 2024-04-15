Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana may have raised one or two eyebrows by returning to watch his old club Inter Milan play at the San Siro yesterday.

The Cameroon international left Inter for Man Utd last summer, and though he impressed during his time in Serie A, he’s not had the happiest of seasons in the Premier League so far.

Onana is far from the only United player to be below-par, but he’s certainly had one or two moments where his individual errors have proven costly for the Red Devils, so some fans might already be wondering if signing him was the right choice.

Could Onana be regretting leaving Inter and be looking for a way back to the club? As quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the post on X below, the 28-year-old insisted he was just visiting to watch his old club that he has a lot of affection for, whilst adding that he is happy at Old Trafford…

? Onana visited Inter at San Siro yesterday: "Inter is a family for me, I love the fans. I wish them all the best". "Regrets? No, I'm happy at Man United. But I'm so happy for Inter, the club is incredible and this team is fantastic", told DAZN. pic.twitter.com/Waoa3uU9rw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2024

Onana transfer: Is the Man United goalkeeper looking to leave?

MUFC might do well to consider a new goalkeeper this summer, so it might be helpful to them if Onana himself is also not so sure about staying at the club.

Still, it seems a bit premature to suggest that that’s what’s happening here, though we’ll see how the story develops.

Onana may have had a poor start to life in English football, but the same was true of David de Gea before he later became a club legend for United and one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation.

It could be worth giving Onana more time to settle as he clearly can play a lot better than this, as he did during his time at Inter and Ajax, while having a better defence and defensive midfield in front of him would also surely help a lot.