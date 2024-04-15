Chelsea may reportedly have been handed a potentially significant boost in the pursuit of the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer as Arsenal now seem to have switched their focus to Joshua Zirkzee.

The young Dutch forward has impressed with Bologna this season and may be considerably cheaper than Osimhen, who has also been strongly linked with Chelsea for some time.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Osimhen is likely to cost as much as €130m, and Arsenal seem to be leaning towards not getting involved in a major bidding war or lengthy and difficult complications with Napoli.

It’s suggested Arsenal may decide it’s better to leave that to Chelsea, so Gunners fans will no doubt be intrigued by the decision, as that strategy has served them pretty well with other players like Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk in recent times.

Osimhen transfer boost for Chelsea, but will Arsenal regret not moving?

Osimhen is clearly one of the finest strikers in the world, and he looks like just what Chelsea need next season, so will Arsenal live to regret not moving for the Nigeria international?

Even if CFC are really far behind at the moment, and more in need of major investment in some more proven players after perhaps over-doing it with their long-term youth project, there’s also clearly room for a new signing up front at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus has had a poor season and is badly injury prone, while Kai Havertz has had some decent games up front, but isn’t necessarily an out-and-out striker or someone likely to ever contribute 20 goals a season or more.

Osimhen could give AFC a new threat up front, whereas allowing him to move to Stamford Bridge instead could also have the effect of letting Mauricio Pochettino’s side back into the conversation for the title.