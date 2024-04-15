According to recent reports from Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur seem poised to part ways with loanee Joe Rodon, potentially paving the way for a permanent move to Leeds United.

The Yorkshire-based club, currently vying for a return to the Premier League, could bolster their squad with the acquisition of the Welsh central defender.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke’s update suggests that Leeds United are keen on securing Rodon’s services beyond his loan spell. Spurs, who initially signed Rodon from Swansea City, are reportedly open to cashing in on the towering defender, with a fee of around £15 million speculated to seal the deal.

The 26-year-old has featured 40 times in the Championship, solidifying his importance to Daniel Farke’s team, helping them keep 17 clean sheets in the process.

Leeds United to sign Joe Rodon this summer?

Rodon’s agency affiliation with current Leeds players Patrick Bamford and Daniel James, coupled with the existing loan agreement between the clubs, hints at a favourable negotiation environment for a potential transfer this summer.

Leeds United find themselves in a competitive position in the Championship, currently occupying the third spot in the table. With just three matches remaining, the Whites are within touching distance of automatic promotion, trailing behind Leicester City by a single point and Ipswich Town by two.

As the season draws to a close, Leeds United’s pursuit of Rodon signifies their ambition to reinforce their squad for a potential return to the Premier League.