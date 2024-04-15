Pundit believes Tottenham summer signing is not enjoying Ange ball

Tottenham Hotspur secured star midfielder James Maddison in a £40m deal from Leicester City last summer, signing him to a five-year contract.

The Englishman enjoyed a remarkable start to the season, directly contributing to 8 goals in his first 11 Premier League games, with three goals and five assists.

Unfortunately, Maddison’s impressive start was cut short when he suffered an ankle injury during a league game against Chelsea in November last year.

The attacking midfielder endured almost two and a half months on the sidelines, missing 13 games for both his club and country before making his return at the end of January.

Since his recovery from the injury, Maddison hasn’t been as effective and struggled to match his earlier direct goal contributions in the second half of the season.

Perry Groves believes Ange ball is not suiting Maddison

According to former English footballer Perry Groves, the former Leicester midfielder might not be satisfied with Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Groves pointed out Maddison’s frustration during recent games for Spurs, indicating that it arose from tactical challenges he encountered on the pitch.

The pundit noted that the 27-year-old’s frustration became apparent when he was substituted, revealing his disappointment with the team’s performance and his inability to exert influence in his preferred role as the number 10.

He indicated that the inverted full-backs crowds the central area, making it difficult for him to play with freedom.

Speaking on the Premier League All Access podcast, Groves stated:

“There’s one player who I’ve seen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a couple of times get frustrated when he’s been dragged off, James Maddison.

“He should have been sent off, he should’ve been booked twice. That’s frustration, because with Udogie coming one side and Porro coming the other, then there’s an overload in that central area and James Maddison doesn’t get that freedom as the 10.

“And you could tell even yesterday when he got substituted that he was frustrated. Obviously, disappointed that his team got beat, but you can tell he’s getting frustrated.”

Maddison’s dip in form

Maddison’s output significantly declined post injury, managing just 1 goal and 2 assists in 11 games, compared to his earlier tally of 3 goals and 5 assists, indicating a diminished influence on the game. (Transfermarkt)

Indeed, Tottenham’s recent form has been concerning, with their hopes for a top-four finish now in jeopardy.

However, whether that is due to Ange’s tactical set up is hard to say given how well he was performing initially.