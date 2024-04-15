Supercomputer makes fresh Premier League title prediction after recent results

As the Premier League season enters its final stretch, a new supercomputer analysis by Opta has positioned Manchester City as the front-runners for clinching the title, giving them a commanding 70 percent chance of lifting the trophy.

Recent outcomes have significantly reshaped the landscape at the top of the table.

Liverpool, previously leading, saw their title hopes falter after successive setbacks.

A draw against Manchester United followed by a surprising 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Anfield marked a dramatic downturn for Jurgen Klopp’s side, shaking their previously unblemished home record in the league.

Similarly, Arsenal, who played after Liverpool, had the chance to go top of the table, one point above Manchester City. But they were also dealt a significant blow to their title hopes by Aston Villa who beat them 2-0 at the Emirates.

As things stand, Manchester City lead the table with a 2 point lead of Arsenal (2nd) and Liverpool (3rd). Arsenal and Liverpool have the same points but the Gunners have a much better goal-difference.

These results have put Pep Guardiola’s side firmly in control of the title race.

Super computer makes title prediction

Opta’s supercomputer, which conducted 10,000 simulations of the remaining six games of the season, overwhelmingly favoured Manchester City in 70 percent of the scenarios.

Prior to this weekend, City held a 40.6 percent chance of clinching the title. However, their decisive victory over Luton, coupled with the defeats of their rivals, bolstered their standing significantly.

Conversely, Arsenal’s chances suffered a notable blow, plummeting by 12 percent following their defeat to Villa.

Liverpool, too, experienced a significant decline, with their probability dropping by 17.4 percent, leaving them with a mere 11.7 percent chance of clinching the title.

With Manchester City now leading the table with a two-point advantage over both Arsenal and Liverpool, the odds appear to be in Pep Guardiola’s favour.

The two challengers, Arsenal and Liverpool, find themselves in a position where they need favourable results to reclaim the top spot.