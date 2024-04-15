“This is the most embarrassed I have felt” – Everton player brutally honest after Chelsea thrashing

Everton’s dismal performance at Stamford Bridge, culminating in a humiliating 6-0 loss to Chelsea, has intensified the scrutiny on manager Sean Dyche.

The Toffees, now teetering just two points above the Premier League relegation zone due to an eight-point deduction for financial infringements, find themselves in dire straits after a string of dismal results.

In the aftermath of this demoralising defeat, defender James Tarkowski has emerged as a voice of accountability within the Everton camp. Speaking to Sky Sports, Tarkowski expressed his profound disappointment and issued a heartfelt apology to the loyal fans who endured the disheartening game on a Monday evening.

Tarkowski’s sentiments encapsulate the raw frustration and anguish felt by both players and supporters alike. The 6-0 drubbing exposed Everton’s glaring defensive deficiencies.

James Tarkowski on Everton’s performance against Chelsea

“As a team, we underperformed,” Tarkowski admitted to Sky Sports, his words echoing with sincerity and regret. “This is the most embarrassed I have felt as an individual. It shows where we are at today, and we can only apologise to the fans who supported us.”

Tarkowski refused to deflect blame onto external factors or scapegoat the coaching staff. Instead, he asserted that the responsibility rests squarely on the shoulders of the players themselves. “It is on the players. It is not on the manager and the staff. No excuses on our behalf.”

As the dust settles on their shocking defeat at Stamford Bridge, Everton must heed the words of James Tarkowski and confront the harsh realities with conviction. Only then can they embark on a journey of resurgence to ensure they avoid a historic relegation from the Premier League.

Currently, Everton find themselves just two points above the relegation zone. However, they do have a game in hand compared to Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, and Burnley.