Exclusive: Ten Hag given clearest indication yet on Man Utd future as summer plans break

Manchester United will be heavily involved with the upcoming summer transfer window market.

The Red Devils are already assessing possible options for investment on the right flank. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future, for one, remains up in the air amid ongoing interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, according to sources close to CaughtOffside.

That said, Erik ten Hag’s outfit will face strong competition for the Dutchman’s signature from Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid, the latter of which are understood to be also keen on Alphonso Davies.

United are also contemplating Denzel Dumfries and Jules Kounde (whose positional versatility is a highly attractive trait). Signing a centre-back remains a minimum target for the Premier League-based outfit, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite considered a potential priority signing. The 21-year-old, however, is losing his appeal in light of a hefty asking price increase, which could increasingly bring Gleison Bremer into the conversation.

Who will Manchester United sign in midfield and attack?

Sources close to the situation at Old Trafford have made clear that a new profile is expected to bolster the middle of the park. Adrien Rabiot, in a particular, is deemed an increasingly intriguing option. Given his contract is set to expire this summer (whilst negotiations with Juventus have stalled), United are attracted by his potential free agency.

It’s worth keeping an eye also on Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana and Benfica’s Joao Neves – a pair also tracked by Manchester City.

Joshua Kimmich may also present himself as an opportunity in the coming weeks, particularly if Manchester United were to benefit from a concrete offer for Casemiro (valued at around £35m) this summer.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is one name that has been discussed by the Red Devils’ decision-makers amid the possibility of an end-of-season exit from Antony. It’s worth remembering, amid all of this, that a potential change of management could ensure the club is bolstered by the return of Jadon Sancho to England from his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund.

Erik ten Hag’s position is not secure

The Dutch head coach’s future in Manchester is not guaranteed. In fact, sources have already made clear that the Red Devils are exploring the option of Bologna’s highly-rated manager, Thiago Motta. The Serie A boss hasn’t made a concrete decision on his future. Despite rumours to the contrary, the 41-year-old hasn’t agreed a switch to Juventus, with the Old Lady understood to desire the return of former boss Antonio Conte.