Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil is seeking a departure from North London this summer due to limited playing time in the ongoing campaign.

The youngster has spent most of his time watching Spurs’ games from the sidelines, having started only 2 games out of his 10 Premier League appearances and playing a total of just 189 minutes. (Transfermarkt)

Gil has not even been named in the squad for 7 of the last 9 league fixtures, indicating that he is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans and may be on the verge of leaving this summer.

According to sources from GIVEMESPORT, the 23-year-old is seeking clarity on his future as he aims to depart from the Lilywhites, with the club also open to facilitating his permanent move elsewhere.

Tottenham secured the services of Gil from Sevilla in the summer of 2021, completing the transfer for a fee of £21 million.

Despite his promising talent, the young forward has failed to live up to expectations in North London, primarily due to a lack of opportunities, coupled with loan spells and injuries.

Feyenoord has shown strong interest in acquiring Gil’s talents in the upcoming summer transfer window on a permanent deal, and Spurs would be open to negotiating with the Dutch club as they do not see the winger fitting into their plans.