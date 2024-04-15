West Ham United manager David Moyes seems to be becoming an increasingly unpopular figure among the club’s fans.

The Scottish tactician delivered memorable success last season but this campaign has been more frustrating for Hammers fans as it doesn’t really feel like the team has made progress.

One issue will undoubtedly be that the club had to sell star player Declan Rice to Arsenal last summer, but pundit Michael Brown has now suggested that it might be a good time for the manager to move on.

“Could the owners have put it to bed earlier by giving him that new deal? It’s gathered much more momentum now, I would be amazed if he could actually stay there,” Brown said.

“Change will come and I’m not sure really even if he is offered he should stay there. I think he’s done enough to get a top job. If you’re not wanted and you’re not welcome, it’s gone too far now for him to stay on.”