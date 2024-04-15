What Newcastle boss Eddie Howe did after 4-0 Tottenham win

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe showed once again that his team can compete with the big boys of the Premier League.

The Magpies beat Tottenham 4-0 in a big statement win, pushing the Tyneside club to sixth position in the Premier League standings.

Howe managed to pull off a historic victory that may have a significant impact on the Magpies’ chances of making it to Europe.

With six games left, Newcastle seem far more certain to play in the Europa League than they did a few weeks ago.

After the big win, while the players celebrated with the fans and enjoyed the win, what Howe did shows that he means business.

What Eddie Howe did after the big win for Newcastle

Once the stadium was empty with the fans leaving, Howe went straight back to work to check how he can improve things further.

The Athletic claims that after entering his office within the stadium, Howe instantly re-watched Newcastle’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle has someone exceptional in Howe because of that sort of approach.

This shows why the Premier League club stuck with him even when they were not getting results in their favour and it looked like their season was on the verge of getting ruined.

Newcastle manager got his tactics spot on

Spurs caused Howe’s men a lot of problems in the reverse fixture and Howe had an answer for that this time.

The Magpies have now moved ahead of Manchester United, West Ham, Chelsea and Brighton in the Premier League standings after the recent impressive run.

Howe would be hoping Alexander Isak keeps up his impressive form into the final stage of the season. The Sweden international has scored 17 goals in 24 Premier League matches this season.