Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Zinedine Zidane links with top European club

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is not in talks with Bayern Munich over becoming their next manager, as far as Fabrizio Romano is aware.

Although the French tactician has been linked with a number of top jobs in recent years, he still hasn’t managed anyone but Real Madrid, where he famously won three Champions League finals in a row between 2016 and 2018.

It makes sense that there would be a lot of interest in a coach like Zidane, who also remains one of the biggest names in world football following his legendary playing career, but for now Romano doesn’t have much of an update on his situation.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano admitted that he’s not heard anything about Bayern seriously discussing Zidane, and that stories like this tend to come about when big-name managers like Zidane are without a club.

Zidane to Bayern Munich links played down by Romano

“Zinedine Zidane – Linked again with the Bayern Munich job, but I’m not aware of something advanced involving Zinedine Zidane at this stage,” Romano said.

“Bayern have considered many managers during the last months, top coaches like Zidane and Conte are free so it’s normal to discuss internally, but I’m still told that Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite candidate with Ralf Rangnick and Roberto de Zerbi still on the shortlist, based on what’s going to happen with Nagelsmann.”

Nagelsmann didn’t enjoy the best success at Bayern in his first spell in charge, but it’s clear he remains highly thought of in the game, and has done well since taking charge of the German national team.

Still, one hopes it isn’t too long before we see the legendary Zidane back in management as he has so much to offer and could make an exciting big-name addition to the Premier League if he ever fancied it!