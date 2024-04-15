Arsenal yet to open contract talks with star in major possible transfer hint

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a new left-back this summer and are yet to open talks with Oleksandr Zinchenko over a new contract, suggesting he may no longer be a part of Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.

Zinchenko looked an exciting addition to the Gunners’ squad when he joined from Manchester City last season, and his presence seemed key in helping the north London giants become Premier League title contenders again.

Still, it now seems the Ukraine international’s future may be in doubt as The Athletic report that Arteta wants a new signing at left-back, despite the presence of the former City defender and others like Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber who can play there, as well as loaned-out Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares.

Arsenal fans will probably increasingly feel that this is the right decision, as Zinchenko has mostly been a lot poorer this season, with the team perhaps now shifting towards a style of play that doesn’t suit him as much.

Zinchenko transfer: Who could replace the Arsenal left-back?

Still, there’s also no doubt about the unique qualities that Zinchenko can offer on the ball, and it’s not immediately obvious if there are a lot of good options out there for Arsenal to consider.

The 27-year-old would probably have a lot of suitors from elsewhere, having shone for so much of his time at Man City, even if things haven’t quite gone to plan for him in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

It seems a tad risky, however, for AFC to let him go unless they’re confident they can sign a left-back who will be good enough to come in and become first-choice, as it seems unlikely that squad players like Kiwior and Tomiyasu will make that step up, while Timber is probably better suited to playing right-back or centre-back.

Tierney and Tavares, meanwhile, struggled before going out on loan and it’s hard to imagine Arteta bringing them back into the first-team fold.