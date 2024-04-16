Video: Atmosphere already heating up in Barcelona ahead of PSG test

Tuesday evening sees Paris Saint-Germain at Barcelona looking to overturn a 2-3 first-leg deficit, but if the atmosphere outside of the Estadio Lluis Companys is anything to go by, the French giants are in for a rough ride from the stands over the 90 minutes.

With Kylian Mbappe expected to leave the Ligue Un club this summer, this would be the last chance for the Frenchman to win the Champions League with his current club.

Former Barcelona ace, Ousmane Dembele, who scored against his old club in the first leg before celebrating wildly, would surely also like to be a part of the first PSG side to win the trophy.

Both Dembele and Mbappe featured in some pre-match chanting, and when Luis Enrique’s side take to the pitch, the noise will surely be ramped up again.

It was Luis Enrique that was in charge of Barcelona when they incredibly came back from 4-0 down against PSG in 2017, to win the second leg of that tie 6-1.

Will lightning strike twice for the 53-year-old albeit with the ball on the other foot…?

