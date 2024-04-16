Bernardo Silva admits Manchester City are motivated by creating a legacy as another treble looms

Bernardo Silva has admitted Manchester City are motivated by creating a legacy as they chase down back to back trebles.

City continue their Champions League defence tomorrow night against Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter final, with the tie finely poised at 3-3 after the first leg in Spain.

Silva will likely return to the starting line-up having been rested for the 5-1 win against Luton last weekend.

City motivated by creating a legacy

The Portugal international insisted he hadn’t thought about lifting all three trophies again, but did reveal the impact of repeating the treble is not lost on the squad.

The 29-year-old admitted a bad week against Los Blanco’s, Chelsea and Brighton means City’s season could effectively be over.

“I’m not surprised no because this group has proven throughout the years that we are capable of getting to the final month of the season fighting for all the competitions”, Silva said in quotes picked up by Mail Sport.

“Now it is where all the tough things start because it is not easy. That is why only two teams won the Treble in English football because it is not easy.

“We are very happy to be in a position where we can fight for all of them, knowing it is not easy, our opponents are really good and it is another big challenge for us.

“Obviously there is inspiration and motivation, we know how well this team has done and we want to create that legacy. To do another Premier League, six in seven years and four in a row, and we want to win the Champions League to do two in a row.

“I think that only Madrid did it, three in a row, but no one else won four consecutive Premier Leagues and if we win two Trebles in a row that would be legacy.

“A team that won a treble comes back on a bit of a hangover, to have that hunger to go every three days it is not easy.”

Madrid arrive at The Etihad having never won there and will be looking for revenge after being thrashed 4-0 last season.

“In one week we could be out of all the competitions”, Silva added.

“We are fighting for it. We still have the feeling that at home we are very strong with our people.

“After what happened the season before when we were knocked out by Real at the Bernabeu, we wanted to put things right and that performance was also a bit of an apology to our fans for what happened. We felt we owed them another chance to win the competition.”