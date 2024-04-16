Video: Two goals in three minutes sees Borussia Dortmund lead in Champions League epic

Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are playing out a Champions League classic in Germany as the Bundesliga outfit lead 4-2 (5-4 on aggregate).

The German side went 2-0 ahead in the match and took that into the halftime break,

Diego Simeone would make three changes at halftime and they worked a treat as Atletico Madrid would pull the match back to 2-2 and give themselves a 4-3 lead on aggregate.

Dortmund are now back in front after scoring two goals within the space of three minutes through Fullkrug and Sabitzer.

With a 5-4 lead it will be interesting to see if the German team can hold on as these two teams are playing out a Champions League classic.

Watch: Borussia Dortmund take the lead with two goals in three minutes

Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid is level ????? ? What a game we have on our hands ?#UCL ? @TNTSports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/WbyX9NxnZV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024