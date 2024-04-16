Video: Borussia Dortmund defender produces sensational outside-of-the-boot pass for Champions League opener

Borussia Dortmund have levelled their Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid courtesy of a Julian Brandt goal. 

The German side trailed the tie 2-1 from the first leg last week and Edin Terzic’s side have been the better of the two teams in the opening 30 minutes of the second leg in Germany.

Dortmund eventually got what they deserved during the 34th minute when Mats Hummels produced an incredible outside-of-the-boot pass to set up Julian Bandt who opened the scoring in the game.

Terzic’s side will now look to grab a second while they are on top and put real pressure on Atletico to come out and play.

Watch: Mats Hummels produces incredible pass for Borussia Dortmund opener

