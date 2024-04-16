Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to recent rumours involving Arsenal having an interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Gunners could probably do with making some changes in midfield ahead of next season, with Jorginho and Thomas Partey not exactly getting any younger, with the latter also suffering from a terrible recent injury record, missing much of this campaign.

Martin Zubimendi is a top target for Arsenal in midfield, while one imagines we’ll see a few other names also linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium in the weeks and months ahead, though it seems the Guimaraes links may be a bit premature.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano played down talk of the Brazil international being a target for Arsenal, suggesting he’d rather wait to see more concrete information on the player’s situation, rather than just normal interest from a host of top clubs.

Bruno Guimaraes transfer: Fabrizio Romano plays down Arsenal links

Discussing Guimaraes and Arsenal, Romano said: “Arsenal are also the latest club being linked with Bruno Guimaraes. We know they have had midfielders like Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz on their list in recent times, but I’m not aware of anything concrete regarding Bruno at the moment, let’s see later this year.

“Guimaraes has been excellent for Newcastle and so he has been linked with all the clubs in Premier League basically, which is normal, but let’s wait for concrete contacts, serious talks before mentioning ten clubs per week. He’s obviously appreciated around Europe but it’s not something happening right now.”

Newcastle will certainly hope to hold on to their stars this summer, but Financial Fair Play may be a concern for them, which could help clubs like Arsenal if they do decide they’d like to swoop for big names like Guimaraes, or perhaps in-form Swedish striker Alexander Isak.