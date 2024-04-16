Video: Former Chelsea star produces block of the season in Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid arrive in Germany with a 2-1 lead over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League quarter-final clash and the La Liga side would have lost their advantage in the opening three minutes if it wasn’t for former Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta.

Diego Simeone’s team could have killed the tie off last week but failure to take their chances and allowing Dortmund to score a late goal has kept the tie alive heading into Tuesday’s second leg.

Within the opening three minutes, the tie could have been level but Marcel Sabitzer saw his close-ranged shot sensationally blocked by Cesar Azpilicueta.

The former Chelsea star is looking to win the Champions League for the second time in his career having won the competition in 2021 with the Blues. The Spaniard captained the London club that night and winning it with Atletico Madrid would be a special achievement for the veteran defender.

Watch: Former Chelsea star produces sensational block against Borussia Dortmund