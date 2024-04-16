Darren Bent tips Newcastle man for £100m switch in summer

Darren Bent wants Arsenal to sign Newcastle United star in the summer transfer window.

Even though Arsenal have a quality squad and they challenged for the Premier League title again this season, Bent wants the Gunners to sign a striker.

Mikel Arteta has made it clear with his transfer targets that he wants to add a quality striker to the Arsenal squad in the summer.

Bent has now suggested the Gunners to make a move for Alexander Isak, who has been on fire for Newcastle this season.

The Sweden international has scored 17 goals in 24 Premier League matches this season, two of them coming against Tottenham in their 4-0 win last weekend.

While speaking on talkSPORT, Bent said:

“Again, I am not saying that they are the same, but the way he finishes, that side foot, is like Thierry, just caress it into the far corner.

“But yeah, if there was one centre-forward out there you said who should Arsenal buy, it’s him.”

Bent is an admirer of the Newcastle striker

Bent continued: “He can do everything. He can take the ball in tight spaces, he can create, he can even come off the left.”

When asked about how much he would be willing to pay for the striker, he said: “£80-100 million, and I would happily pay it.”

Isak has lead the Newcastle attack brilliantly this season, even though his season has been affected by some fitness issues.

Whenever he is fit, he has shown he can cause problems for any defense in the league.

Isak has been a huge hit since joining Newcastle

So far in his Premier League career, the 24-year-old striker has netted 27 goals and provided two assists in 46 games.

It is not a surprise to see him being linked with a move to Arsenal as his impressive showing for the Magpies is bound to attract interest.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keeping an eye on the striker as well.