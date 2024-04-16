Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the Alejandro Garnacho situation at Manchester United as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

The Red Devils youngster has had a superb season overall, establishing himself as one of the most impressive young players in the Premier League, but he’s now landed himself in a bit of trouble with Erik ten Hag after some recent social media activity that seemed to criticise the manager.

Romano insists this kind of thing is normal in football, especially with young players who are still learning about being a regular for a top club, and especially when a big club like Man Utd are going through a difficult time.

Garnacho row: Fabrizio Romano has his say in exclusive column

Discussing the Garnacho situation, Romano attempted to calm down some of the frenzy involving the row, as these things can so often spiral out of control with the 24/7 media coverage of the modern era.

“The Alejandro Garnacho story has attracted a lot of interest, with reports that he’s been disciplined by Manchester United for his social media activity in the last few days,” Romano said.

“We should remember these are young players, also not used to the big stage as super stars sometimes. Garnacho did something wrong on Twitter, he spoke to the club and the situation was regularly addressed internally. It can happen, I think it’s part of the game when you have young players and you’re not having your best season as a club.”

Garnacho remains a fine talent who will surely continue to play regularly for United this season and beyond, with the 19-year-old hopefully able to learn from his mistakes and put this saga behind him quickly to simply focus on continuing to do his best on the pitch for his club.