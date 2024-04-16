Exclusive: PSG would “love” to sign wonderkid viewed as future Barcelona captain, says expert

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain next summer, though it’s viewed as highly unlikely that the exciting young Spaniard will leave the Nou Camp.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, transfer news expert Ben Jacobs explained that Gavi is likely to be unsellable for Barca, who consider the 19-year-old a future captain of the club.

Barcelona have a famous academy that has produced legendary players such as Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, and it looks like they have another outstanding generation coming through at the moment.

Gavi is one of the most impressive of those players, along with Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, so they surely won’t want to lose any of them to major European rivals.

Gavi transfer: Barcelona won’t sell PSG target, says Ben Jacobs

Discussing the Gavi to PSG links, Jacobs said: “In midfield, they (PSG) would also love to sign Gavi from Barcelona, but there is low confidence that’s possible. Gavi is seen as a future Barcelona captain.”

Gavi could clearly be a good fit for PSG or other top clubs, while there will always be the temptation for clubs to sell academy players in the era of Financial Fair Play, as it offers the chance of pure profit.

Still, Barca always like to build around their homegrown players, so keeping someone like Gavi will no doubt be important for their future project.

Jacobs also played down links with other PSG transfer targets such as Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, saying: “Vini Jr is not a name PSG are looking at, despite some rumours about what Mbappe’s arrival in Madrid could mean for his place in the team.

“I expect him to stay at Real. If he ever became available on the market it might be a different story, but PSG know they are wasting their time trying for this summer.”