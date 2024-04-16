Hammers people have told Sullivan to get rid of West Ham man

West Ham United have yet to make a decision on the future of manager David Moyes beyond the end of the season.

It’s been a frustrating campaign for the Hammers despite spending heavily in the summer on the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The club do look set to improve on their 14th place finish in the Premier League from last season and are in the Europa League quarter finals where they face the difficult task of over turning a 2-0 deficit to German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Will West Ham sack Moyes?

Moyes guided the Hammers to the Europa Conference League last season but a Europa League exit on Thursday would reportedly increase the pressure on the Scot.

The chances of Moyes leaving before the end of the season are virtually none unless he decides to walk, but according to HITC several members of the club’s hierarchy have told owner David Sullivan that it’s time to move on from the 60-year-old at the end of the season.

The Hammers boss revealed earlier this season there was a new contract on the table and it would be his decision if he stays of goes.

HITC add that talks have already been held with the likes Graham Potter and Paulo Fonseca and reportedly there is confidence within the club they could potentially convince former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to come to the London Stadium.

However, until Sullivan makes a decision one way or another Moyes will remain in charge and the fans will need to get behind the team for the remainder of the season.

West Ham currently sit eighth a point ahead of Chelsea who have played two games less and face having to put together a strong run in their last five matches if they are to qualify for any form of European football.