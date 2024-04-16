Harry Kane calls on Bayern Munich to knock Arsenal out and save their season

Harry Kane has called on Bayern Munich to knock Arsenal out of the Champions League and save their season.

The two sides meet in Munich on Wednesday night with the tie level at 2-2 following a pulsating game at the Emirates, which Kane scored a penalty in.

Bayern have struggled this season and the Champions League is their only chance of silverware having lost the league to Bayer Leverkusen and being knocked out of the German Cup by lower league opposition.

Kane calls on Bayern to step up and be counted

A lack of silverware wasn’t what Kane would have envisioned when he left Tottenham last summer to join the German giants.

Whilst the team have struggled the England international has had a brilliant individual season scoring 39 goals in all competitions and will be looking to add to that tally against Arsenal.

The German’s are perhaps slight favourites to advance given they have the second leg at home and Kane believes it is time for the six time European champions to make their experience count.

“If you look at our ­performances this year there has been a ­different type of performance in the Champions League”, the 30-year-old said in quotes picked up by The Guardian.

“I feel like we have maybe been together more, ­willing to do more on the pitch ­defensively and in other aspects.

“It’s a time to raise our game, time for me and the players who have been in big pressure situations to step up and be counted. There’s a lot of expectation but I think there is a good belief in the squad that we can achieve something tomorrow.”

The former Spurs man feels he has a sense of unfinished business in Europe’s premier club competition having lost the 2019 final to Liverpool.

“Whenever you reach the final of a competition and don’t quite get over the line there’s always that burning fire inside you to get back there and go that one step further”, he added.

“We have an opportunity this year and if we can take that step tomorrow night then we’re only a couple of games away from trying to get to Wembley.”

Bayern will be without Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman due to injury and Alphonso Davies will miss out through suspension but Leroy Sane is fit having been a doubt.