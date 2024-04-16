“He reminds me of Thierry Henry” – Theo Walcott urges Arsenal to sign Premier League striker

Theo Walcott has urged his former club to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, and even likened him to Thierry Henry.

The Gunners have lacked a goal scoring centre forward this season, with Bukayo Saka their top scorer with 14 Premier League goals.

No other player has reached double figures and it’s likely Mikel Arteta’s side will be in the market for a striker this summer.

Walcott urges Arsenal to sign Watkins

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in 2022 but he has struggled and only has four Premier league goals in 22 appearances this season.

Despite not having a regular goalscorer the Gunners have still managed to mount another title charge and are in the Champions League quarter finals.

Former Arsenal man Walcott believes a new striker could be heading to the Emirates this summer and he wants it to be Watkins.

The England international is having a superb season and has scored 19 Premier League goals as Villa aim to qualify for the Champions League.

Discussing Arsenal’s plans for the summer Walcott said in quotes picked up by Metro:

“Well you look at their goals tally right now. They will probably invest in a striker and that player could well have been playing on the opposite side at the weekend.”

The former England man was then asked if he was referring to Watkins to which he responded: “I am indeed.

“I feel he is the sort of player that Arsenal would look at. What I really like about Ollie Watkins is that, you look at his style and you think he is a winger.

“He reminds me, and it’s one of the best compliments I am going to give him, but he reminds me of Thierry Henry.

“Against Arsenal he played out on the left a lot. He wanted to be a forward, but drifted out on the left, he’s such a threat on the counter.

“He is playing at the top of his game and it would be refreshing to see if he stays at the club.

‘I’m pretty sure there will be a lot of teams sniffing around for Ollie Watkins right now. He is very different”, Walcott added.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at the weekend on Wednesday night against Bayern Munich in Germany, with tie finely poised at 2-2.