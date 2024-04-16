Liverpool have scouted Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio in recent times amid links with Ruben Amorim, his manager at the Portuguese giants.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, there is not any particularly concrete interest from Liverpool in Inacio right now, but just a normal level of monitoring for a talented young player.

The 22-year-old has looked hugely impressive at Sporting, forming part of an exciting squad put together by Amorim, who is also widely regarded as one of Europe’s top up-and-coming managers.

With Amorim seemingly in contention to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer, it’s perhaps not too surprising that we’re also seeing Inacio linked with Liverpool, but Jacobs has played those transfer rumours down in his latest column.

Inacio transfer: Liverpool have scouted Sporting defender, says Jacobs

“Ruben Amorim has now clarified he hasn’t yet had a formal interview to replace Jurgen Klopp. And my understanding remains that mid-to-late April has always been the period Liverpool planned to start interviews,” Jacobs said.

“Amorim is inevitably going to get an interview, there is pretty much no doubt about that, but so will other managers. Liverpool, as ever, have a process and aren’t going to rush anything or put all their hopes on one candidate alone. That’s just not how they work. Their search will be discreet and thorough. The way they carry out these types of senior leadership and football appointments is a credit to the club.

“Naturally, if they do pick Amorim, and of course that’s very possible, there will be links with Goncalo Inacio.

“Liverpool are on the lookout for a centre-back but there’s nothing in the Inacio links yet. Liverpool have naturally scouted Ignacio as part of normal due diligence but that isn’t really a clue as to whether they will move. Manchester United are in the same boat.

“I also sense if Viktor Gyokeres is sold, and Sporting do lose Amorim, the Portuguese club will be in no mood to negotiate for Inacio, meaning any suitor will need to pay his €60m release clause.”