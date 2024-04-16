Arsenal appreciate Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but it seems most figures in the market do not view this as a realistic transfer for this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained that Isak doesn’t look like a realistic target for Arsenal or anyone else for the moment, as Newcastle are not planning to make the Sweden international available.

Isak has shone at St James’ Park this season and it’s hardly surprising that the Magpies want to keep one of their best players, though Jacobs did acknowledge that others such as Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron could leave the club.

Newcastle, like many other clubs, will no doubt have some Financial Fair Play concerns, with Everton and Nottingham Forest both suffering points deductions this season after being found to have breached the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

NUFC won’t want the same to happen to them, but it seems Isak is not someone they’re prepared to part with.

Isak transfer: Arsenal may have to look for alternatives

Discussing Isak’s future, Jacobs said: “Alexander Isak is having a sensational season. He is in the mix to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot, having scored 17 goals this season. He is only three behind current joint-top scorers Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer.

“Although it’s true Newcastle will be looking for outgoings to help balance the books, especially if they don’t qualify for Champions League football, Isak is not a player I expect them to entertain offers for.

“Arsenal, like many others, appreciate Isak, but most suitors know Newcastle don’t want or plan to lose Isak.

“Bruno Guimaraes is a more realistic exit. He is also not a player Newcastle want to lose, but his £100m release clause could take the decision out of Newcastle’s hands.”

He added: “Newcastle may also sell Miguel Almiron. The Saudi interest hasn’t disappeared but it’s still unclear if Almiron is keen to go.”