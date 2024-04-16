Jadon Sancho open to Man United return but one thing has to change

Jadon Sancho is reportedly open to a Manchester United return next season but will only do so if Erik ten Hag is no longer the manager of the Premier League giants.

The winger had a falling out with the Man United coach at the start of the season following the Red Devils’ defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium – a match in which Sancho was not included on the bench for failing to meet training standards during that week.

This was Ten Hag’s reasoning for leaving Sancho out of his squad and the Englishman essentially called his boss a liar in the aftermath, which resulted in the 24-year-old being banished from the United squad for nearly the entire first half of the campaign.

Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January and the player seems happy in Germany, but a new report says that the winger is open to a return to Old Trafford for the 2024/25 campaign if Ten Hag is no longer manager.

The Dutch coach is under severe pressure to keep his job at Man United as his team’s performances have been terrible this season with the Manchester club having one of the worst tactical set-ups in the entire Premier League.

Jadon Sancho open to Man United return

According to inews, Sancho is not giving up on his Man United career and is open to a return for the 2024/25 campaign should Ten Hag go in the summer.

The winger hopes to start again under a new manager and believes he can work his way into the current Man United team as players such as Marcus Rashford are underperforming at Old Trafford.

Even before his falling out with Ten Hag, Sancho was not living up to expectations at Man United and if he ever wants to play for the Premier League club again, a lot of things will need to change.