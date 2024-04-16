28-year-old Leeds ace admits he doesn’t have a clue what’s happening about his future

With only three games left of their Championship season, Leeds United remain just two points off top spot but agonisingly outside of the automatic promotion places.

A wobble at precisely the wrong time of the season has seen them win just one of their last five games in the English second-tier, and with two of their final three games against Middlesbrough and Southampton, it’s going to take a monumental effort from Daniel Farke’s side to nudge either Ipswich Town or Leicester City out of the top two spots.

The Foxes also have one game in hand complicating matters for the all whites even further.

Max Wober doesn’t know if Leeds will sell him or not

For the German and his first-team squad, however, they must remain positive and believe that there will still be more twists and turns before the final whistle sounds for the end of the 2023/24 season.

One player that won’t play any part in proceedings is Max Wober.

The 28-year-old joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan after Leeds were relegated at the end of last season, however, he now finds himself in a state of limbo.

Clearly wanting to understand what the future holds for him, the player has heard nothing from either his parent club or his current club.

“I haven’t heard from Gladbach in a while, they will also be squad planning for next season,” he said to BILD (subscription required).

“I’m curious whether anyone from Gladbach will come to me – or from Leeds too.

“Nobody has talked to me yet. Leeds are in the middle of a promotion fight, they have better things to do at the moment than talking to their loan players about their future.”

If Leeds don’t make it back to the promised land at the first time of asking, there’s little chance that Wober will end up at Elland Road again, and maybe he won’t even if they do.

Gladbach have apparently previously indicated that they would like to retain the player on a permanent basis but as nothing has been forthcoming of late, it’s no wonder that the player himself is getting a little anxious.

Perhaps getting the season done and dusted is the order of the day as Wober indicates, and only then will transfer business be attended to.