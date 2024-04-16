At present, Leeds have it all to do if they want to secure an automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Just a year after dropping out of the English top-flight, the all whites had been on course to go straight back up, however, a blip over the last five games has seen them win just once.

As a result they currently occupy third place and are just one point outside of the top two and two points from top spot.

Leeds have an advantage in the promotion race

That’s how close this incredible race for promotion is at present, and things could still change in the remaining few games of 2023/24.

Ultimately, one of the three teams that have been there or thereabouts for most of the season are going to be hugely disappointed to miss out on going up automatically, but they can’t allow that to cloud their performances in the Play-Offs if they still want to make it to the promised land.

Leeds would probably be seen as the outsiders of the trio of teams at the top – long time leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town being the other two – however, the all whites do have an advantage over the pair and over Southampton, who are coming up on the rails again.

As Leeds Live have noted, the Elland Road outfit have a superb goal difference of +42. It is, in fact, the best in the division.

Leicester are the nearest to them with +41, whilst Ipswich have +32 and Southampton +27.

When it comes down to it, something like goal difference could be the kicker for any one of those teams to sneak into the top two.

Whether Leeds can find their scoring touch again in their final three games is a question that will soon be answered, and it would be a great shame for Daniel Farke and Co. if his strikers continue to misfire at the most important stage of the campaign.