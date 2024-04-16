Leeds United are keen to sign 28-year-old Premier League star

If Leeds United are promoted to the Premier League, they would like to bring Kalvin Phillips back to the team on loan.

The 28-year-old was developed at Elland Road, where he made his debut in 2014 and went on to play for the Whites for eight years, making over 200 appearances.

Phillips joined Manchester City in 2022, but under Pep Guardiola, he never managed to become a regular, thus his time with the champions has been challenging.

Phillips joined West Ham in January following a difficult 18 months, but he hasn’t improved with the Hammers, making a number of errors in his short stint there.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Whites are interested in signing Phillips in the summer.

As per the source, Leeds are willing to accept a loan for the midfielder, but City would like £30 million for a permanent agreement.

The move depends on Leeds’ promotion

They go on to say that this would only be feasible if Daniel Farke’s team, who are currently third in the Championship, are promoted to the Premier League.

He would significantly improve Leeds’ midfield if he could reach even half of the standards he previously demonstrated.

When he plays at his best, he gives the Leeds midfield poise, tenacity, and quality on the ball.

After his challenging time in London, Phillips will have other alternatives, though it is doubtful that West Ham would attempt to pursue a permanent agreement for him.

Leeds could help Phillips turnaround his career

It is not a surprise to see the Premier League club go after him in the summer. A move back to Elland Road could just be the solution to Phillips’ problems.

Since his move to Man City, Phillips has lost his place in the England starting line up. Gareth Southgate is unlikely to consider him for the Euros this summer.

A move to Leeds might also revive Phillips’ England career.