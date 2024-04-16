For a while now, Liverpool have been preparing for the departure of Jurgen Klopp, a move that continues to be difficult for the players, supporters, and club administration.

The uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future, stoked by interest from Saudi Arabian teams, complicates matters further.

When questioned about possible additions to Liverpool, former player Steve Nicol recommended Victor Osimhen as the best option.

After playing a major role in Napoli’s title win—their first in thirty years—Nicol, speaking on ESPN, complimented the striker who has emerged as a star in Serie A.

Despite Napoli’s difficulties, Osimhen has continued to have a significant influence, recording 13 goals and 3 assists in 19 league games this season.

Liverpool have been backed to move for Osimhen

“The fact that Salah might be departing soon—whether this year or the next- I think Osimhen would be fantastic for Liverpool,” Nicol stated.

“Osimhen. I think Osimhen would be fantastic for Liverpool. The middle of the park, we have just signed Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. Endo has turned out to be incredible. He (Nunez) can start out wide.”

Osimhen is easily one of the best attackers in the world right now and that is why clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are considering signing him.

The Nigerian striker has shown he can lead the attack and score all kinds of goals.

Liverpool have suffered in attack this season

This season, Darwin Nunez’s inconsistent form is a worry for the club administration and the fans.

The Uruguayan has so much potential but his conversion rate is concerning and that has caused damage to the Premier League club this season.

The Reds would face fierce competition from other clubs for Osimhen’s signature and whether they are willing to pay his huge release clause is also unclear.

However, Osimhen will not be a like to like replacement of Salah at Liverpool. The Premier League club would need a wide-attacker who can play in a similar role to the Egyptian.