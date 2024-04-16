Man United seriously considering a move for €120 million rated midfielder

According to the Portuguese newspaper Record, Manchester United are considering a summer transfer for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

With Casemiro seems to be regressing in his second season with the team, the Red Devils will probably sign a new defensive midfield player.

The Brazilian may soon go to the Middle East, as he was reportedly under consideration by the Saudi Pro League last summer.

The former Real Madrid midfielder had an impressive debut season at Old Trafford, but this season, his form has been affected by injuries.

New Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to give the go ahead to the management to make changes at the club and recruit talented young players.

Man United have been linked with several midfielders throughout this time. Having been closely observing Neves, they may now be in contention for his signature.

Neves would fit in well at Man United

After making his debut the previous season, the 19-year-old has been a revelation for Benfica.

The young player is well-known for his passing abilities, which is something the Man United midfield desperately needs.

Despite having a large release clause of €120 million in his current Benfica contract, Neves would be a great fit for the position and wouldn’t come cheap.

Given their financial constraints, Man United may agree to a payment plan that includes performance-based incentives in addition to staggered payments.

Man United willing to make a statement signing

The Portuguese youngster would be a statement signing to kick off the Ratcliffe era at the club.

Neves recently received praise from the Man United captain Bruno Fernandes, which shows how highly rated he is in the Portugal football scene.

The Red Devils need new additions in a number of positions this summer in order to make sure they don’t repeat the performances they have shown this season.

They are being linked with a move for a striker, midfielder and a defender.