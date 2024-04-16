Man United Player of the Season set for new contact, INEOS want him to be face of their project

Man United are looking to extend the contract of Kobbie Mainoo this summer as new part-owners INEOS want the youngster to be one of the faces of their project at Old Trafford.

Initial discussions over a new deal took place in February and Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Manchester club are pushing to get the midfielder to put pen to paper ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The new deal would see Mainoo receive a bigger salary as well as several add-ons added to his contract.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS see the 18-year-old as one of the faces of their project at Man United and despite the England star having a deal at Old Trafford until 2027, the new part-owners want to make sure that the player stays with them long-term.

Mainoo has had a breakthrough season at United and his level of performance has put him in contention for the Manchester club’s Player of the Season award towards the end of the campaign.

Kobbie Mainoo deserves a new deal at Man United

Mainoo first attracted the attention of football fans with his performance away at Everton this season where the youngster dominated the midfield at Goodison Park.

The 18-year-old has kicked on impressively since then and has featured in 24 matches for Erik ten Hag’s team, scoring three goals along the way, while also earning a call-up to the England squad in March. Mainoo has proven to be a very talented player over the last few months and is set to have a big future in the sport.

The Man United star performs like a midfielder beyond his years and it is not a surprise Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to tie him down to a long-term contract as the 18-year-old is only going to get better and will perform to higher standards when a stronger team surrounds him.