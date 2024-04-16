Mikel Arteta asks Arsenal fans to “support” defender through tough season after recent jeers

Mikel Arteta has asked Arsenal fans to “support” defender Oleksandr Zinchenko after some of his own supporters jeered him on Sunday during the Gunners’ defeat to Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s title hopes were dealt a major blow as Unai Emery’s Aston Villa clinched an impressive 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium to help Man City climb back to the top of the Premier League.

Zinchenko had a tough second half and when being substituted late in the game for Eddie Nketiah, his exit from the pitch was met by some jeers.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday, Arteta says that the North London club fans need to “support” the Ukraine international as he has experienced a tough season.

“We love Alex. He has given us a lot and is a player with different qualities, with an unbelievable courage to play football,” the Gunners boss said via Fabrizio Romano when asked about the player’s future.

“Support our players because for sure they are going to perform better.”

Difficult season for Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal

Last season the signing of Zinchenko looked a very smart one from Arsenal as the 27-year-old shun in the role handed to him by Arteta. Playing left-back, the former Man City star was tasked with moving into midfield to create overloads and the defender did so impressively.

The current campaign has been tougher for Zinchenko as he has not performed at the same level.

What has made this worse is the fact that during his injury spell throughout February and March, Arsenal looked better with Jakub Kiwior at left-back, but the Ukrainian has retained his place over the last few weeks.

Zinchenko is a great player and will certainly find form again and Arteta is more than good enough to help him get back to last season’s levels.